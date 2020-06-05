ST.. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Friday was National Donut Day, a celebration created by the Salvation Army in 1938 to honor heroes.
Friday morning, they continued that tradition, and News 4's Steve Harris was there to capture the gesture.
