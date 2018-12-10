Salvation Army bell ringer arrested, accused of stealing donations

Residents in Fort Collins are shaking their heads in disbelief after a holiday Grinch stole a kettle full of cash from the Salvation Army.

 KMGH

    Fort Collins, Colorado (KCNC ) -- Police have arrested the Salvation Army bell ringer accused of stealing $400 in Red Kettle donations. Nicholas Rosselis-Freeman was arrested less than a week after the kettle was stolen.

Police say that Rosselis-Freeman, 27, stole the kettle and donations on Nov. 30 from the King Soopers located at 2602 S. Timberline Road in Fort Collins.

Rosselis-Freeman was arrested for theft and booked into the Larimer County Jail on that charge.

The Salvation Army says King Soopers heard about the theft and will donate $400 to replace what was stolen from the kettle.

