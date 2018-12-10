Salvation Army bell ringer arrested, accused of stealing donations

Click here for updates on this story
Fort Collins, Colorado (KCNC ) -- Police have arrested the Salvation Army bell ringer accused of stealing $400 in Red Kettle donations. Nicholas Rosselis-Freeman was arrested less than a week after the kettle was stolen.
Police say that Rosselis-Freeman, 27, stole the kettle and donations on Nov. 30 from the King Soopers located at 2602 S. Timberline Road in Fort Collins.
Rosselis-Freeman was arrested for theft and booked into the Larimer County Jail on that charge.
The Salvation Army says King Soopers heard about the theft and will donate $400 to replace what was stolen from the kettle.
