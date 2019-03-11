ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One of St. Louis' favorite barbecue restaurants is adding a new location this year.
Salt + Smoke announced plans to open their fourth location in the old Duff's space, located in the 3900 block of Euclid Avenue next to Mission Taco Joint.
Salt + Smoke first opened in the Loop in December of 2014 and quickly became a foodie favorite in the barbecue scene. They've since opened a location in south St. Louis on Hampton Avenue and announced plans to open a location in St. Charles, which is set to open this April.
The CWE location will open in August.
