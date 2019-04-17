ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) -- The popular barbeque restaurant Salt + Smoke will open their third location on historic Main Street in St. Charles this Thursday at 11 a.m.
“We have a location in St. Louis County and St. Louis City so St. Charles felt like the next best fit,” said Tom Schmidt, owner of Salt + Smoke. “We like to feed a lot of people.”
Their first location was in The Loop and then they opened up a location on Hampton Avenue in St. Louis Hills.
The third location is at 501 South Main Street where Little Hills Winery was located. The winery closed in June 2018.
“We love St. Charles, it’s booming right now,” said Schmidt.
The Spiegelglass Construction Company announced in January it had begun construction on the 4,544 square-foot restaurant that seats 95 people with additional seating on the patio.
“I looked at a lot of spots before landing on St. Charles,” said Salt + Smoke owner Tom Schmidt. “The location in the heart of Main Street in St. Charles just feels right for us; the community has a great vibe and we’re excited to be a part of it.”