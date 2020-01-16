BBQ restaurant Salt + Smoke expanding to St. Charles

(Credit: Salt and Smoke)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One of St. Louis' favorite barbecue restaurants is adding a new location!

Salt + Smoke announced plans last year to open their fourth location in the old Duff's space, located at 392 N. Euclid Avenue next to Mission Taco Joint. The restaurant will open to customers at 11 a.m. on Jan. 17.

Salt + Smoke first opened in the Loop in December of 2014 and quickly became a foodie favorite in the barbecue scene. They've since opened a location in south St. Louis on Hampton Avenue and in St. Charles on South Main Street. 

Most recently, Salt + Smoke was named new tenants for Ballpark Village's expansion

