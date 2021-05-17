ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis' favorite Salt + Smoke has opened its new location in the heart of Ballpark Village.
LISTEN: Episode 136: Salt + Smoke
The location is located at the corner of Clark and Broadway, on the ground and second floors of One Cardinal Way. The rooftop party deck gives fans a great view into Busch Stadium. The restaurant can seat more than 300 people between the first and second floors.
It's really kind of a pounding, beating heart for St. Louis now and to be able to be a part of that, seeing what's going on down here, the revitalization of everything that's happening, I mean, it gives me goosebumps," said owner Tom Schmidt.
This is the fifth location for the local chain.
