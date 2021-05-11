ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis' favorite Salt + Smoke will open its new location in the heart of Ballpark Village next week.
The location will be located at the corner of Clark and Broadway, on the ground and second floors of One Cardinal Way.
“It took us a little longer to open this location because of the pandemic, but our team was determined to get it done. We can’t wait to open our doors to the best fans in baseball and to become a part of the 365-day atmosphere that Ballpark Village offers," said owner Tom Schmidt.
This will be the fifth location for the local chain.
