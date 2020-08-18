A St. Louis staple is putting its menu on the national market.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis staple is putting its menu on the national market.

Salt & Smoke announced its now shipping its barbecue nationwide with meat subscription boxes.

The boxes are $200 a month and you'll get a cut of four different kinds of meats.

Salt and Smoke operates 4 St. Louis-area restaurants.

BBQ restaurant Salt + Smoke expanding to St. Charles

The BBQ restaurant will open a third location on historic Main Street in St. Charles. (credit: Salt + Smoke)

To order, visit here.

