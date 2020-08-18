ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis staple is putting its menu on the national market.
Salt & Smoke announced its now shipping its barbecue nationwide with meat subscription boxes.
The boxes are $200 a month and you'll get a cut of four different kinds of meats.
Salt and Smoke operates 4 St. Louis-area restaurants.
To order, visit here.
