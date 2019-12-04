DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- As the new construction phase continues at Ballpark Village, a new tenant has been announced Wednesday
During a press conference, officials confirmed Salt + Smoke will bring their St. Louis-styled BBQ to the downtown St. Louis next year.
The brisket is out of the bag. We’re headed to @BPVSTL next year! I feel this somewhat vindicates me from having been cut from my high school baseball team. Eh, @Cardinals? pic.twitter.com/xhOxKP2eXs— Salt and Smoke (@saltandsmokestl) December 4, 2019
The restaurant chain has locations in the Central West End, St. Charles, Hampton, and Delmar.
