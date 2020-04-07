Several restaurants across the St. Louis area remain busy with take out and delivery, but they still have access to large amounts of grocery staples, like bread, milk and eggs. Now they’re offering them up to customers.
“They’re at home, why not smoke a brisket, why not smoke a rack of ribs. So we started putting together packs with instructions to do that and we have other items that could save you a trip to the grocery store,” explained Tom Schmidt, owner of Salt and Smoke.
Schmidt says business has been good as they made the shift to only providing take out and delivery. But they hope they can continue to make their customers lives a little easier by offering up grocery essentials.
“We have a very contained environment where no outside guests come into our store, so I feel like it’s a much safer option to get a dozen eggs packed up by us than a grocery store where 500 people come every hour,” said Schmidt.
You can order on saltandsmokestl.com.
Other restaurants are also hoping to make things a little easier and support their local suppliers.
Knead Bakehouse is offering up bread and farm fresh eggs. Union Loafers is also selling their famous break and other favorites like their buttermilk dressing in addition to staples like eggs. Shaved Duck in Tower Grove East is offering meat, eggs, fruit and vegetables as well as home made meals.
“Like all restaurants across the country, we are struggling to stay afloat and create some kind of income for our amazing staff, many of whom are in desperate need right now,” said a post on Shaved Duck’s website.
