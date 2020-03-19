On Monday, Charlie Martin made the tough decision to close his South City hair salon.
The chairs at Salon One Six One now all sit empty.
"It was really hard, because honestly everyone who works her works on commission so if they're not standing behind the chair here, they're not getting paid," said Martin.
There has been no guidance from the state for whether or not salons or spas should close. In states like Ohio, New Jersey, and Connecticut, the governor has issued an order to close salons, spas, and tattoo parlors in an effort to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
A spokesperson for St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson's office said they were exploring the idea on a local level. In Missouri, Governor Mike Parson has been hesitant to order businesses to close, instead leaving the decision to local leaders.
Martin said for the safety of his staff and customers he felt it was the right choice. But other salons around town are still open. Many are increasing their cleaning procedures, requesting only those with an appointment come in and getting rid of late cancellations fees so people do not feel tempted to come if they do not feel well.
But when asked if people should keep their hair cuts or manicures?
"I would say it can wait," said Martin.
The Missouri Board of Cosmitology has not offered clear guidance other than to point salons to the CDC's website. The CDC does not have specific information on salons other than their standard advice to keep six feet apart.
And it's tough to get a hair cut if you are six feet apart.
