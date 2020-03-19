ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Gatherings of less than 10 people, staying six feet apart and other restrictions are forcing local business owners to make tough decisions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Local leaders say they are working on a plan to help those affected by the outbreak as regulations are necessary to keep control over COVID-19 but officials haven't given any guidance to salons and shops.
On Monday, Charlie Martin made the tough decision to close his South City hair salon.
The chairs at Salon One Six One now all sit empty.
"It was really hard, because honestly everyone who works here works on commission so if they're not standing behind the chair here, they're not getting paid," Martin said.
There has been no guidance from the state for whether or not salons or spas should close. In states like Ohio, New Jersey, and Connecticut, governors issued an order to close salons, spas and tattoo parlors in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.
A spokesperson for St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson's office said they were exploring the idea on a local level. In Missouri, Governor Mike Parson has been hesitant to order businesses to close, instead leaving the decision to local leaders.
Martin said for the safety of his staff and customers he felt it was the right choice. But other salons around town are still open. Many are increasing their cleaning procedures, requesting only those with an appointment come in and getting rid of late cancellations fees so people do not feel tempted to come if they do not feel well.
But when asked if people should keep their haircuts or manicures?
"I would say it can wait," said Martin.
The Missouri Board of Cosmetology has not offered clear guidance other than to point salons to the CDC's website. The CDC does not have specific information on salons other than their standard advice to keep six feet apart.
And it's tough to get a haircut if you are six feet apart.
