Saliva tests are easier for some, but are they better at detecting Omicron?

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Three of the four St. Louis County Public Health Department test sites offer a choice of a nasal swab or a saliva sample to test for COVID-19. A saliva test is the only test being administered at the county's newest test site, The North St. Louis County Recreation Complex.

"Yes, I prefer the saliva test," said Patti Polizzi.

New COVID-19 test sites open, lines shorten at others To help meet the skyrocketing demand for COVID-19 testing, new testing sites opened up Monday in St. Louis City and St. Louis County.

Patti Polizzi brought her disabled son to the recreation center to be tested and said she specifically looked for a place doing a saliva tests.

"I thought it would be better for him," she said.

At the testing site, patients drive up and are handed a "spit kit" that they take to their cars. After filling out the paperwork, they spit some saliva into a small tube, close it and then put everything into an envelope and give it to a worker. Health department spokesman, Christopher Ave, said both nasal and oral samples are sent to a lab for PCR tests.

"These are the gold standard in testing if you're trying to determine whether you have COVID-19 or not," he said.

The accuracy of saliva tests is comparable to tests using nasal swabs. However, there are claims that testing saliva is a more accurate way of detecting the Omicron variant.

SSM Health microbiologist, Dr. Raymond Podzorski, told News 4 in a statement: