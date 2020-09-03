ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A COVID-19 test developed by researchers at Washington University is being called a "game-changer" thanks to its saliva-based testing system.
Physicians tested the system with 2,000 volunteers in early August, and Gov. Mike Parson announced last week the FDA approved the tests for use in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
Parson said the new test will help the state increase its testing volumes and improve turnaround time for test results.
Parson and U.S. Senator Roy Blunt met with university researchers Thursday at the Washington University School of Medicine.
The tester spits into a small plastic tube through a funnel. It's claimed to be highly accurate. Test results can be available within hours and passed along to the person within a day.
Senator Blunt also commented on the research into a COVID-19 vaccine. He says the federal government investing in about 8 different vaccines right now.
"One thing we want to make sure we're projecting in this discussion is that vaccines that are available to people that get through the FDA process will be as safe as any vaccines have ever been," said Blunt.
The State of Missouri is working a plan for vaccine distribution.
The university is planning to use these tests on campus for students and employees. Wash U said they'll be able to turn 2,000 tests a day and eventually 5,000.
There are also plans to expand the saliva tests nationally.
News 4 was told the new testing should be available for the public by early October. At least one company is developing a test that would be similar to a home pregnancy test where you could test yourself for COVID-19.
Professor Richard Head said the new test may also change the testing game entirely.
"The fact that it is so much less uncomfortable than the NP swabs, I think it will make it more attractive to a lot of people who didn't necessarily want to get tested with the NP swabs because it is a very uncomfortable test," he said.
