ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Sales of books about racism and race relations have skyrocketed across the country and in the St. Louis area.
At Left Bank Books, the long-time bookstore in the Central West End, one employee said the sales on books about race are unprecedented.
They've been building since the death of George Floyd, and employees say anywhere from a third to a half of the customers picking up their orders curbside are picking up books related to race.
Within a week after Floyd’s death, Left Bank posted a video on its website with advice on how to find suggested readings.
It's had more than 18,000 views and climbing.
The New York Times Bestseller list for non-fiction recently showed nine out of the top 10 books dealt with race.
“There have been little moments of awakening, I’ll call it,” said Left Bank employee Amber Norris. “Ferguson would've been one of those moments where more people were starting to read and more people were starting to get out and ask questions. ‘More people’ being white folks. But this feels different.”
The demand for some titles has been so high that some stores are having difficulty keeping them stocked.
“We see when big things happen in our society the people crave knowledge they crave information, and we have always been there to provide that information that people need to take their next steps to know where they stand,” Norris said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.