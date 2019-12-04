ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Sales from Mission Taco Joint’s new seasonal taco will go to a non-profit that serves veterans and those affected by human trafficking.
Through Jan. 31, the restaurant will be offering the El Chaparrito at all locations for $3.99. The taco features shredded short rib salpicon, a traditional Mexican method of cooking that involves slow cooking and shredding the meat before adding olives and vinegar. It will be topped with queso fresco, a grilled onion-radish salsita with serrano peppers, cilantro and lime and served on a housemade flour tortilla.
The proceeds from each El Chaparrito taco sale will go to the E3 Ranch Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.