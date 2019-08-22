LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police arrested and charged a Salem, Missouri man on several child sex crimes.
24-year-old Daniel Anderson, of Salem, is accused of raping, sodomizing and molesting two young girls under the age of 15-years-old while living in Lincoln County.
The victims accused Anderson of the crimes during interviews with police.
Investigators questioned Anderson on the accusations and he told them he worked full time as a firefighter the victims were liars.
Anderson was charged with two counts of first degree child molestation, first-degree statutory sodomy, second degree sodomy and rape, prosecutors said.
His bond is set at $150,000 cash only and is currently being held in the Lincoln County Jail.
