ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Saint Louis Zoo's newest elephant calf has passed away after receiving intensive care for its developmental impairments.
The calf was born with issues that limited his ability to feed since birth. Despite intensive care efforts and life support measures, the calf did not improve. Over the last 48 hours, the calf’s already compromised health deteriorated rapidly.
Zoo officials said the decision was made to humanely euthanize the calf and he passed away Sunday morning.
The calf only lived a short life of 27 days, but he made quite the impression on the Elephant Care Team.
The keepers named him Avi, which means “the sun and air."
“The animal care team who worked so closely with this calf every day of his short life, and all those who loved him, are understandably grieving,” said Luis Padilla, DVM, Vice President of Animal Collections, Saint Louis Zoo. “Avi will be missed, but never forgotten.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.