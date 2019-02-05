ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Saint Louis Zoo has welcomed 11 calves over the last 10 weeks.
From November 20, 2018 through January 30, 2019, 11 calves from six different ungulate species were born at the zoo. The newborns are three Speke’s gazelles, two addaxes, a Soemmerring’s gazelle, a Grevy’s zebra, two lesser kudus and two lowland nyalas.
All the newborns are healthy and bonding their mothers behind the scenes at Red Rocks, according to zoo officials. They can be seen in their habitat, weather permitting.
