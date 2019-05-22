ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Saint Louis Zoo has debuted plans for a $11.5 million outdoor expansion that will open in 2021.
The ‘Primate Canopy Trails’ will consist of a 35,000-square-foot expansion of the Primate House. The area will consist of eight new outdoor homes for the animals.
“Most importantly, Primate Canopy Trails allows us to improve animal care, health and well-being by providing access to enriching outdoor habitats, sunlight and fresh air,” says Jeffrey P. Bonner, Ph.D., Dana Brown President and CEO, Saint Louis Zoo. “It also will allow visitors to experience primates like never before.”
Mesh tunnels will be overhead to connect the Primate House to tall existing sycamore trees and other outdoor habitats, according to the zoo. The tunnels will also allow the animals to visit different habitats and boost stimulation.
“Being outside is critical for primates’ well-being, and this new habitat is a demonstration of the Zoo’s commitment to providing quality animal care,” says Heidi Hellmuth, Curator of Primates, Saint Louis Zoo.
The ‘Primate Canopy Trails’ will have climbing structures for visitors to explore and will also allow them to learn about preserving the world’s forests.
The zoo plans to start construction on the ‘Primate Canopy Trails’ later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.