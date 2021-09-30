ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Saint Louis Zoo has vaccinated its first animal against COVID-19.
Wednesday morning, Jimiyu was given his first dose of Zoetis’ COVID-19 vaccine, which has been authorized for use on animals on a case-by-case, experimental basis. The male chimpanzee was administered the vaccine during a regularly scheduled veterinary exam. The zoo has not reported any adverse side effects and said Jimiyu is recovering well in a private area at the Jungle of the Apes habitat.
“We are very fortunate to partner with Zoetis and have access to this vaccine as an added layer of protection to keep our animals healthy,” said Luis Padilla, DVM, Vice President of Animal Collections, Saint Louis Zoo. “Throughout the pandemic, no animal has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Saint Louis Zoo. We have relied on biosecurity and PPE best practices for animal safety, and as we welcome this animal vaccine, we will continue to emphasize that prioritizing the health of our staff remains the best tool to keep our animals healthy.”
In the following months, the zoo plans to administer the two-dose vaccine in a staged rollout to almost 100 primates, big cats, river otters, painted dogs and bat-eared foxes. The animals will be given the doses three weeks apart and will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose.
