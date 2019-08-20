ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Saint Louis Zoo’s newest family member is part of a critically endangered species.
The zoo announced Tuesday morning that a male Somali wild ass foal named Tobias was born on July 30 to mother Tukia, who was brought to St. Louis from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in 2005. Tobias’ father, Hirizi, was born at the Saint Louis Zoo in 2013.
According to the zoo, the Somali wild ass is a critically endangered member of the horse family. There are currently only 68 Somali wild asses in zoos across North American, with seven in St. Louis.
