ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Jeffrey Bonner, Ph.D., Dana Brown President and CEO of the Saint Louis Zoo, will retire at the end of the year.

Dr. Bonner, 67, started with the Saint Louis Zoo in 2002. During his 19 years with the organization, he “played an instrumental role in modernizing the Zoo's century-old campus with world-class experiences and habitats, much of which was made possible by approximately $150 million raised during The Living Promise Campaign, which launched in 2010," said Alicia S. McDonnell, President, Saint Louis Zoo Association Board.

The St. Louis Zoological Park Subdistrict Commission has begun an international search to select Dr. Bonner’s successor. Dr. Bonner plans to continue in his current role until Dec. 31, 2021.

"I will never believe that I did enough for conservation, for the world of zoos, or for the Saint Louis Zoo," said Dr. Bonner. "I have heard that we should only have life lessons in the place of regrets, but the Saint Louis Zoo is poised to achieve true greatness under new leadership, and I feel that I have made a small, but important contribution in that regard."

Dr. Bonner continued, "I am excited to see what a new era of guidance and leadership from my successor will bring to this amazing place. I strongly believe that she or he will take the Zoo further and faster than I could even dream, and I am delighted at the prospect of a fresh vision. The best days for the Saint Louis Zoo lie ahead!"

The new president of the zoo will be responsible for helping to implement the North County expansion, which will be nearly five times larger than the zoo's property in Forest Park. The expansion is slated to open in 2026.