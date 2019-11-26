ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Saint Louis Zoo is giving kids a chance to learn about animals while they are off from school.
“We have winter break camps running throughout the December-January season and they're all on our website. You can sign up anytime you want at this point in time,” said Bridget Ebert, Assistant Manager, Youth Programs at St. Louis Zoo.
The school break camps are for students in grades first through fifth.
Click here for more details or to register for a camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.