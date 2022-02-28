You are the owner of this article.
Saint Louis Zoo looking to hire during March job fair

King Penguin Zoo

Zookeeper Frank Fischer monitors the movements of a group of King Penguins that were let out of their indoor habitat to play in the snow at the St. Louis Zoo on Wednesday, March 5, 2008. (AP Photo/The Post-Dispatch, John L. White) 

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Saint Louis Zoo will hold a job fair in March.

The job fair will take place in The Living World at the Zoo’s North Entrance from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 12. During the hiring event, the St. Louis attraction will be hiring for the Zooline Railroad, groundskeepers, gardeners, parking lot attendants and more.

For more information, call (314) 646-4816 or visit stlzoo.org/employment  

