Saint Louis Zoo looking to hire during March job fair

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Saint Louis Zoo will hold a job fair in March.
The job fair will take place in The Living World at the Zoo’s North Entrance from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 12. During the hiring event, the St. Louis attraction will be hiring for the Zooline Railroad, groundskeepers, gardeners, parking lot attendants and more.
For more information, call (314) 646-4816 or visit stlzoo.org/employment
