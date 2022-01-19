Saint Louis Zoo looking to fill open positions during 2 job fairs

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Saint Louis Zoo will hold two job fairs in the coming weeks.
The job fairs will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 29 and Feb. 4 in The Living World at the Zoo’s North Entrance. The Zoo has immediate availability for those interested in part-time work this winter. They are also hiring spring, summer and fall employees.
Open positions include engineers and conductors for the Zooline Railroad, groundskeepers and parking lot attendants. Positions start at $12.50 per hour.
Advanced registration to attend is not required. For more information, call 314-646-4816 or click here.
