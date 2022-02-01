Saint Louis Zoo job fair Friday postponed

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Saint Louis Zoo's job fair scheduled for Friday has been postponed.
The job fair is being delayed by a week and will be held Friday, February 11 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. at the Living World, which is at the zoo's north entrance. The job fair is a two-part event; one day of the fair was already held on January 29.
The zoo is looking to hire engineers and conductors for its railroad, catering and food service workers, retail and more. Positions start at $12.50 an hour.
For more information, click here.
