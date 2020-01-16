ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Saint Louis Zoo is holding two job fairs in the upcoming weeks to hire part-time workers.
The job fairs will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Jan. 25 and Feb. 7 at the Living World at the Zoo’s North Entrance.
Some of the positions the Zoo is looking to fill include engineers and conductors for the Zooline Railroad, catering and food service personnel, groundskeepers, gardeners, retail and parking lot attendants.
All successful candidates will be required to submit to a criminal background check and a drug test.
Click here for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.