ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Saint Louis Zoo is looking for opinions about what the community would like to see at their new North Campus.
The zoo will hold two Community Input Sessions this month. Reservations are required to attend either event.
The first Community Input Session will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18 between 1 and 5 p.m. at the Saint Louis Zoo North Campus at 12385 Larimore Road. Anyone wanting to attend is asked to register by Jan. 17.
A second session will take place at the Saint Louis Zoo’s North Entrance at 1 Government Drive from 4 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 23. Reservations are requested to be submitted for this Community Input Session by Jan. 22.
Click here for more details regarding the Community Input Sessions.
