ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Some popular St. Louis attractions will close early Friday due to the predicted inclement weather.
The World Chess Hall of Fame and Saint Louis Chess Club will close at 12 p.m.
The Saint Louis Zoo close at 1 p.m. in the interest of public and employee safety. Staff that are related to critical operations will be expected to stay at the zoo or be asked to report to work.
[4Warn Alert: Icy mix today, eventually turning to cold rain]
The Saint Louis Art Museum will also close at 1 p.m. In addition, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Celebration in canceled.
Winterfest will also be closed Friday night. According to the Gateway Arch Park, anyone with Igloo Village reservations will be contacted directly to reschedule or they can call a ticketing representative at (877)982-1410.
