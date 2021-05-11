ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Saint Louis Zoo welcomed a new addition last month.
On April 8, a female Guereza colobus monkey, named Juniper, was born at the zoo. Her mother, Cecelia, 21, is the dominant female in a group of four males and four females. Juniper’s father is 15-year-old Kima.
“The new baby adds so much to the dynamics of the colobus group,” said John Velasco, Primate Keeper, Saint Louis Zoo. “One-year-old Teak, previously the youngest in the group, is gaining more independence from the comfort of his mother, Cecelia, now that she’s also caring for an infant. The others in the group are learning how to care for a baby, as they mimic behaviors of mom and older female siblings, Binti and Willow.”
Juniper’s birth is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Colobus Species Survival Plan, a conservation breeding program to manage a genetically healthy population of Guereza colobus monkeys in North American zoos. Since 2011 there have been 10 successful colobus births at the zoo.
