ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Saint Louis Zoo is looking for opinions about what the community would like to see at their new North Campus.
The 425 acre plot of land in north St. Louis County was acquired from the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union and used to be a golf course.
The hope is the land will provide space to more closely recreate a species' environment.
"There's wide open land. There are going to be a lot of individual animal species," said architect and planner David McGuire. "You'll be able to see them running across fields, exhibiting natural behaviors."
The land also had several buildings on the property which the zoo will be able to use.
The development project will be one of the biggest projects ever undertaken by the zoo, and they will hold two Community Input Sessions this month. Reservations are required to attend either event.
"We're looking to get input as to what sort of experiences the public would like to receive when they come here," said Dr. Jo-Elle Mogerman, director of the north campus. "How they would like to feel as a part of their visit here."
The first Community Input Session will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18 between 1 and 5 p.m. at the Saint Louis Zoo North Campus at 12385 Larimore Road. Anyone wanting to attend is asked to register by Jan. 17.
A second session will take place at the Saint Louis Zoo’s North Entrance at 1 Government Drive from 4 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 23. Reservations are requested to be submitted for this Community Input Session by Jan. 22.
Click here for more details regarding the Community Input Sessions.
