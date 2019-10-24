ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Saint Louis Zoo has announced one of their Asian elephants is pregnant!
Rani, 23, who is already the mother of Jade, 12, will give birth in Summer 2020. Twenty-six-year-old Raja, the first Asian elephant ever born at the Zoo, is the father.
“We’re looking forward to the new calf joining our multi-generational elephant family, and we’re optimistic that everything will go well for Rani,” said Katie Pilgram-Kloppe, Acting Curator of River’s Edge at the Saint Louis Zoo, and Assistant Director, Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Institute Center for Asian Elephant Conservation. “Breeding and calf rearing is one part of our robust, multi-faceted animal welfare program, and important to the elephants’ social structure. Our experienced, professional elephant care team is providing exceptional care for Rani during her pregnancy, including customized exercise and birth plans.”
This will be Raja’s fifth offspring.
An elephant pregnancy lasts about 22 months, according to the Saint Louis Zoo. A newborn elephant weighs around 250 and 350 pounds.
