ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Saint Louis Zoo has announced their summer 21-and-up event, Jammin' at the Zoo presented by Macy's.
The event has two dates: Wednesday, July 24, and Wednesday, August 28. From 6:00 to 10:00 p.m., visitors can enjoy the "Zoo Uncorked" with live music and wine and beer tastings, featuring over 75 selections to sample.
Proceeds from both events benefit the Saint Louis Zoo and conservation efforts both at the Zoo and around the world.
Performers for the July 24 event include Dirty Muggs, Musicology, and DJ Micro. Micro will also play the August 28 party, along with Fat Pocket and Johnny Henry.
Admission to Jammin' at the Zoo is $12.95 for Zoo members and $22.95 for non-members. Tickets are available at the door or online at stlzoo.org/jammin. Free parking is available on both Zoo parking lots.
Admission includes wine and beer sampling from 6 to 8 p.m., while supplies last. Wine, beer, soda and specialty drinks also will be available for purchase. Food will be available for purchase at a variety of food trucks and Zoo venues. Outside alcoholic beverages, coolers, picnic tables and blankets will not be permitted at the event.
Those who purchase a Zoo Young Professionals membership by 5 p.m. on July 24 will receive two free tickets to each Jammin’ at the Zoo event and access to the members-only ZYP Lounge at the events.
Jammin’ at the Zoo is a 21-and-up only event and held rain or shine, except for severe storms.
