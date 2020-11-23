ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Saint Louis University is participating in clinical trials of Moderna's vaccine, and Monday, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson was inside the SLU Center for Vaccine Development taking a tour of the facility.
The building is where the trial for the Moderna vaccine is being held, which SLU announced in August.
The process is part of Moderna's plan to study the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine on 30,000 people.
Researchers were looking to vaccinate anyone 18 or older who has no known history of COVID-19 infection.
Participants were given two injections, 28 days apart and randomly selected to receive the actual vaccine or a placebo.
“If they become sick with symptoms that are possibly related to covid they are seen and we start taking viral cultures to see whether or not they develop covid and track them over time," said Dr. Sharon Frey, clinical director of SLU's Center for Vaccine Development.
According to SLU, participants were not able to contract COVID-19 from the vaccine and were not deliberately exposed to the virus.
There is still no approved vaccine, though Moderna's researchers say preliminary results show their iteration is 95 percent effective.
“This is unprecedented, the speed that vaccine development has been successful like this in less than a year to get to licensure," said Dr. Daniel Hoft, director of the SLU Center for Vaccine Development.
A recent Gallup poll found if a COVID-19 vaccine were available right now for free, 58 percent of people say they would take it.
"I think one of the problems with this vaccine is the unfortunate term of operation warp speed efforts. That put a lot of fear into people’s hearts because of the word speed to try to get something done quickly. Operation warp speed purpose is to help the manufactures and developers of the vaccine, have it made, have it tested as quick as possible and they this without risking safety," said Frey.
Enrollment for the Moderna trial has ended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.