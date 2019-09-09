ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Off duty nurses took to the streets Monday outside Saint Louis University Hospital.
They held an informational picket to highlight what they say are patient safety concerns.
The nurses union and hospital management have been negotiating on a new contract since May.
The nurse's union says patients need to know there are not enough nurses to handle the number of patients, which is a point the hospital disputes.
The nurses say the emergency room is often overburdened, resulting in long waits and delays in care.
