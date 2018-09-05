ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Saint Louis Science Center is introducing a new brand, including a new logo, tagline, and colors!
The updated look was introduced Wednesday after the organization launched a full redesigned website, new building signs, updated employee uniforms, and much more.
The redesign took more than a year to redefine, according to officials at the Saint Louis Science Center.
“The Saint Louis Science Center is proud of having been a longtime St. Louis treasure. As we continue to evolve over time, it is crucial to make certain that our brand identity, promise and narrative continue to keep our organization fresh and relevant to guests,” said Ann Balsamo, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at the Saint Louis Science Center.
The rebranding process was launched by St. Louis branding firm Atomicdust.
For more information about the Saint Louis Science Center, please visit slsc.org
