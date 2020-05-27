ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Saint Louis Science Center announced it will reopen with some limitations beginning Saturday, June 20.
All members and guests will be required to have a timed ticket reservation, and you are encouraged to make an online reservation through the website or over the phone. Occupancy will also be limited.
Masks will be required for guests age 9 and older, although exceptions will be made for those who can’t wear masks for medical reasons.
The Science Center will also designate one-way walking pathings and lines to maintain social distancing.
“The Science Center is looking forward to safely welcoming our community back,” said Todd Bastean, president and CEO of the Science Center. “The team has carefully developed measures to help guests be able to enjoy the Science Center experience, while adhering to guidelines from local authorities, health officials and the City of St. Louis.”
