ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Esports is growing in popularity across the country and the Saint Louis Science Center is jumping into the game.
The center is gearing up to host a series of free competitions. The first one is Saturday at 10 a.m. for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Sunday's game is 2 vs. 2 Rocket League Tournament at 11:30 a.m.
News 4's Kristen Cornett took a look behind the scenes. Watch the video above for the full report.
Click here if you're interested to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.