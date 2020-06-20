FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) - After several months of being closed due to the coronavirus, the Saint Louis Science Center has reopened to the public.
The center opened early to members on Thursday and Friday, before its grand reopening on Saturday morning.
Anna Morton brought her kids as a way to get out of the house after being cooped up for several months.
“It’s so good mentally not only for the kids, but the moms and dads and grandparents too to enjoy part of life," Morton said. "Based on what I've seen, I feel safe with my kids here."
The Science Center's staff is cleaning high-touch areas around the clock in nearly every exhibit. Items touched in interactive exhibits are sanitized after each family's use. Other surfaces are regularly cleaned every 30 minutes.
“We really wanted to make sure we could keep the brand of the Science Center, which is hands-on, fun, interactive along with safe play and social distancing," said Jackie Mollet, the Managing Director of Visitor Services.
To do so, the Science Center requires anyone over the age of 9 to wear a mask. Tape on the flooring guides guests in traffic patterns that minimize the amount of close contact with others. Hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the building and signage reminds guests of proper social distancing measures.
“It’s been really awesome because we haven’t been here in a super long time," Liam, 8, said.
Other kids agree.
“It feel really, really good because we’re finally getting out and doing something," Austin, 8, said.
Reservations are required ahead of time, which can be made online or over the phone. The science center is also changing its hours of operation. The center will be open on Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Monday and from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
