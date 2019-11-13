ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) - A lawsuit has been filed against the Saint Louis Public School District (SLPS) by a former student who said he was sexually abused by a former district employee.
According to the lawsuit, a male student said Micheal West, who was an in-school suspension monitor at Vashon High School, solicited him to perform sexual acts for others in exchange for cash and asked the boy, who was 15-years-old at the time, to send pictures of his genitals to West's phone.
The complaint states the 47-year-old repeatedly summoned the freshman student to his office and forced him to spend hours in detention, disrupting his regular academics.
The abuse reportedly continued for the entire school year on and off school grounds. The student told investigators that West called and texted him repeatedly and offered to buy items for him.
Court documents state West met the victim at the St. Louis Galleria Mall and at his relative's house to give him money.
West began to solicit the student to perform sexual acts on himself and others during the summer, the suit says. He said he would take a percentage of the money for arranging the sexual acts performed for others.
The student refused and reported the incidents to his father and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
West was charged with one count of sexual trafficking of a child and one count of promoting child pornography.
West continued to work at Vashon despite the charges, and the suit alleges the student was not allowed to continue his sophomore year at Vashon because SLPS wouldn't allow the student and West be at the same school together.
He was later sentenced to prison, and is currently serving five years within the Missouri Department of Corrections system.
SLPS president Dorothy Rohde-Collins and superintendent Kelvin Adams were both named as defendants in the case. Documents said school employees allowed the abuse to happen and took no action to help him as the child was bullied and harassed by other students.
