ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Saint Louis Galleria is closed after protests turned violent overnight.
The mall had been closed Monday after protesters gathered near the building, with at least one man setting off fireworks nearby.
According to their Facebook page, the mall will also be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
The latest closures were announced following a night of vandalism and violence across St. Louis. Four officers were shot in downtown St. Louis and man was killed outside of a North City pawn shop that had been looted. A 7-Eleven in Downtown West was set on fire and multiple businesses were looted throughout the night.
