ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Saint Louis Football Club will be ending after its 2020 season, the team announced.
The club is currently competing in its sixth season of play in the USL Championship.
“Naturally, we are disappointed that the club will not continue. However, we are proud of what we have accomplished and the impact we have had on soccer in St. Louis and the community at-large,” said Saint Louis FC President Patrick Barry. “Our goal was to bring professional soccer back to St. Louis, re-establish St. Louis at the national level and give back to our community. We accomplished all of that and much more.”
According to the team CFO, Tom Strunk, due to the financial impact of COVID-19, it "made it too difficult to continue operations."
RELATED: St. Louis City SC | MLS expansion team gets its name and crest
On May 1, 2014, a franchise was awarded to St. Louis with the first season slated for 2015. In the first five seasons, the club compiled a record of 50-60-48. This season, Saint Louis FC is 4-3-2 and sits in 2nd place in Group E of the restructured USL Championship competition format. In 2019, the club made a historic run in the storied U.S. Open Cup, reaching the Quarterfinals and losing to the eventual champion, Atlanta United.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.