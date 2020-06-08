ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Saint Louis Art Museum will reopen June 16 with new safety and well-being protocols for visitors and staff.
“For more than 140 years, the museum has been an essential part of the civic life of St. Louis, and it will remain a source of inspiration, education and delight during difficult times,” said Brent R. Benjamin, the Barbara B. Taylor Director of the Saint Louis Art Museum.
According to the museum, “Millet and Modern Art: From Van Gogh to Dalí,” the groundbreaking exhibition that opened just four weeks before the museum closed on March 16, will be extended through Labor Day. The exhibition originally was scheduled to close on May 17.
