ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Saint Louis Art Museum has appointed a new director.
Min Jung Kim has been named the next Barbara B. Taylor Director, the museum announced Tuesday. She is succeeding Director Brent R. Benjamin, who will retire on July 1.
Kim previously worked at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University and the New Britain Museum of American Art. She graduated from Wheaton College and has a master’s degree in art history from the Courtauld Institute of Art at the University of London.
Kim will be the 11th director of the museum and first woman to lead the 142-year-old institution.
