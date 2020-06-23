ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A plume of dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa will impact the St. Louis region Friday and into the weekend. The dust gets picked up by the strong trade winds in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere that move from east to west across the Atlantic.
Saharan dust plumes are not unusual, especially during the summer months in the Caribbean and sometimes southern United States. But this plume is large and the current forecast has it spreading up into the central United States Friday through this Weekend.
If the dust can maintain a thick enough concentration, you'll notice a brownish or hazy sky. However, the dust can also make sunsets and sunrises a more brilliant orange and red. And this particulate matter can drift lower, making for poor air quality and impacting those with respiratory issues or dust allergies.
