ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Drones were a popular present this holiday season and the Dean family in Rock Hill was among those with a new toy to play with.
“It was her favorite present,” Patrick Dean said of his daughter’s new drone.
It’s a small one that doesn’t take pictures, but Stella Dean couldn’t wait to take it out. But her first time with her new drone, it ended up in the tree outside their home. And dad had a decision to make.
“Deciding whether or not I wanted to climb a tree at 5:00 at night when this enormous owl came out of those trees over there and just attacked it in the middle of the tree, tried to rip it apart,” said Dean.
The Dean’s posted on Facebook pleading with anyone who might spy the drone in their yard.
Justin Barr is a drone photographer and says that’s a common post on Facebook after the holidays.
“Everyone’s losing them over the houses,” said Barr.
Barr is the man behind STL From Above, a popular drone photography company. He says there are a lot of rules people need to learn when they get a drone
Make sure it’s always within eyesight, learn the rules and regulations from the FAA and from your local city. Some cities like Chesterfield have specific rules like no flying after dark.
There are also areas you cannot fly, like near the airport and at National Parks, which includes the Gateway Arch. You also need to register it if it weighs more than a half a pound.
“Not in the instructions what to do it gets stolen by wildlife,” said Dean.
Thankfully a helpful neighbor ensured Stella got her drone back this holiday season.
For more info on how to register your drone or where you can and can’t fly, click here.
