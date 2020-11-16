MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Around this time of year, the Centene Community Ice Center would be bustling with parents, athletes, and tournaments, but in order to comply with the St. Louis County COVID-19 restrictions they're limited to mostly practices.
They are approved for games, but only amongst teams in the St. Louis region.
"Our day-to-day operations have changed," said General Manager Lance Rosenburg. "Capacity levels for youth hockey have been drastic, grandma and grandpop aren't able to come to see their grandkids play the game."
"We've gone to live streaming at the facility through Live Barn to allow outside of the two spectators to be able to watch the game at home."
Keeping the facility safe has been an investment, as soon as you walk into Centene, you get a health screening. There's also plenty of signage to remind you to wear masks at all times and to socially distance. Sterilization is done constantly.
"When we reopened, our goal was to provide trust into the customer to come into the facility," said Rosenburg. "Luckily, we were able to obtain the Clorox 360 machines to be able to kill instantaneously the virus."
Rosenburg says that they've already missed out on three to four major tournaments that generate revenue for the facility, but he says that the programs that use Centene like the Lady Cyclones and more have been understanding of the rules and restrictions.
St. Louis County approved public skates at the Centene Community Ice Center and for more information, click here.
