CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A plane reporting hydraulic problems landed safely at Spirit of St. Louis Airport Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters from the Monarch Fire Protection District said the CW4 was 42 miles out when the distress call came in just after 3:00 p.m. The pilot reported a double hydraulic failure.
One person was on-board. The plane circled the airport to burn fuel before landing.
