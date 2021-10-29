A safe haven for the unhoused in downtown St. Louis is closing soon.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A safe haven for the unhoused in downtown St. Louis is closing soon.

St. Patrick's Center says it has run out of funding for Camp Cole, which sits near 14th and Tucker. The non-profit says Camp Cole opened with 40 residents who have since found housing; 15 are waiting placement.

Camp Cole welcomed the homeless this summer after the city forced people out of an encampment inside Interco Plaza. The city also said violence and unsanitary condition contributed to the shutdown.

