ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A safe haven for the unhoused in downtown St. Louis is closing soon.

St. Patrick's Center says it has run out of funding for Camp Cole, which sits near 14th and Tucker. The non-profit says Camp Cole opened with 40 residents who have since found housing; 15 are waiting placement.

City shuts down InterCo Plaza homeless encampment, shuttles residents to nearby shelters The encampment, which began growing in July, housed a few dozen people living in tents. On July 7, Mayor Tishaura Jones gave the city 60 days to close the encampment, while providing resources for those living there.

Camp Cole welcomed the homeless this summer after the city forced people out of an encampment inside Interco Plaza. The city also said violence and unsanitary condition contributed to the shutdown.